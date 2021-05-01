Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.14 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

