GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 322,600 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $5.44 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

