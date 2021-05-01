Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.20. 194,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

