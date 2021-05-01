General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

