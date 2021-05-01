General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in General Electric by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in General Electric by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 47,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.