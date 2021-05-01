General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

GD stock opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

