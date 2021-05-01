Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GNRC stock traded down $13.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. The company had a trading volume of 877,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

