Gems (GEM) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $526,838.69 and $3,248.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

