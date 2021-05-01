GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 312,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

