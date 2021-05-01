GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $194.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.03 million. GasLog posted sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $753.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

GLOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. 644,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.