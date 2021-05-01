GamyFi Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $404,810.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 38% higher against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $404,810.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00005399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

