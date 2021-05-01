Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

