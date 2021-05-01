Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Galecto stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

