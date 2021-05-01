FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Raised by KeyCorp

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

