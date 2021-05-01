FY2022 Earnings Forecast for JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of JSR in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JSCPY stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

