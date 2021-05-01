FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

EAT stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

