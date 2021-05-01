FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

