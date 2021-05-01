FY2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Raised by Analyst

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $9.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.62.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

MSCI stock opened at $485.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.70 and its 200 day moving average is $418.45. MSCI has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

