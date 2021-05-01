FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $7.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

