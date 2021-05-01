Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.83

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.83 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.68). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 3,306,584 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.26. The stock has a market cap of £148.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40.

In other Futura Medical news, insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

