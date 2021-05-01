Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.44 or 0.01077839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00718857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,445.97 or 0.99956613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

