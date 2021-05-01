Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Funko reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.54. 793,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

