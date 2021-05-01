Fundamentun LLC Invests $396,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.03. 513,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,615. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

