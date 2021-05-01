Fundamentun LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.