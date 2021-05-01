Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 17,225,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

