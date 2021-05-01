Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Friday. 181,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,598. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

