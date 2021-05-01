Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($54.65).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €35.70 ($42.00). The stock had a trading volume of 29,352 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.15 and its 200 day moving average is €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.