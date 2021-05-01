Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Financial Analysis

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Friendly Hills Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.59 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.79 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Friendly Hills Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Friendly Hills Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.78%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank beats Private Bancorp of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products comprising working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management, business professional, automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, remote deposit capture, sweep account, wire transfer, mobile banking, payroll, overdraft protection, automated teller machine, and direct deposit services, as well as credit and debit cards. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.