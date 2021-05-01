Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $84.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.