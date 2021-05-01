Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.43.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.