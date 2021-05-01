Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS FXBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Foxby has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Foxby Company Profile
