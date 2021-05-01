Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FXBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Foxby has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

