Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.