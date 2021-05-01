Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

MLPX opened at $33.25 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

