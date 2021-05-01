Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $6,472,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

