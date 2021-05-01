Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $449,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

