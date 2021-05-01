Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

