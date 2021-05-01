Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $7.52 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.