Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

