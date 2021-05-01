Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

FBHS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $107.29.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

