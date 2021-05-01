Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 574,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,714. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

