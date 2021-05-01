Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FTV stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

