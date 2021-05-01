Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $195.47, but opened at $200.09. Fortinet shares last traded at $195.56, with a volume of 10,327 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

