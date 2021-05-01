Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

FTNT traded up $8.76 on Friday, reaching $204.23. 2,744,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

