Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

