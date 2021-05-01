Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $25.59. Forestar Group shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 93,586 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

