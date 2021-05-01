Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $25.59. Forestar Group shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 93,586 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
