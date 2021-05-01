Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Boosted by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

