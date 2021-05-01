Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,340. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $387.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

