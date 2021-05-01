Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

FIVN stock opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

