Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,901,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,151,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $255.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

