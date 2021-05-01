Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,236,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309,941 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $335,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Yandex by 5.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 179.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Yandex by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 12,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

YNDX traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,881. Yandex has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.